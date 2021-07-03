Baron Corbin, desperate for money - sells his watch to fellow WWE Superstar

After losing the right to be called "King" in WWE's Battle for the Crown against Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin has been heading down a steady decline.

Last night on SmackDown, Corbin was in the middle of a tag team match when his car was repossessed because he had failed to make payments. Corbin was teaming with Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews against Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura and the distraction of having his car taken away was enough to cost Corbin the match.

Following the loss, the former United States Champion was forced to reach a new low. After last night's show, Baron Corbin pproached former WWE world champion Dolph Ziggler backstage and asked if he would buy his watch.

Corbin explained that the car was his wife's and he needed to get it back before she found out he was in debt, so he would sell his watch to Ziggler for $35,000. Ziggler obviously pandered and then decided to offer Corbin $10,000 in cash even though the former King had told him that the watch was worth $40,000.

Baron Corbin in freefall on WWE TV

Corbin won the King of the Ring tournament back in 2019 and has since been seen as royalty on WWE TV. However, that all came to an end when Shinsuke Nakamura was able to take his crown away a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

It appears that without his crown, Corbin doesn't have any kind of income. He is now stuck selling items in order to make payments for his car so that he doesn't get into trouble with his wife.

It will be interesting to see how much longer this will go on before someone within WWE steps in and offers to help Corbin out.

Edited by Jack Cunningham