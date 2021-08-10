Baron Corbin caught trying to steal RAW Superstar's wallet

Baron Corbin tried to steal Lince Dorado's wallet tonight, as per the latter's tweet.

Hard times have fallen on Corbin, as he is struggling to make ends meet. His situation is growing worse with each passing week, and the former King of the Ring took a drastic measure tonight that he's probably going to regret for a long time to come.

WWE Superstar Lince Dorado has tweeted that he caught Corbin trying to steal his wallet. Check out the tweet below:

Just caught @BaronCorbinWWE trying to steal my wallet. #wweraw — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) August 10, 2021

Baron Corbin's embarrassing act will haunt him for a long time to come

Baron Corbin in WWE

Baron Corbin's financial woes have forced him to resort to taking steps that would have left his previous persona disgusted. King Corbin was a wealthy man who led a lavish lifestyle without caring much about his bank account. But Corbin lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura on the June 18 episode of SmackDown, things took a turn for the worse pretty quickly.

Corbin later revealed that he lost his wife's car and his savings when Nakamura took his crown. He went on to sell his watch to Dolph Ziggler and set up a Go Fund Me to raise money. Tonight, Corbin went a tad bit too far when he decided to steal money from a fellow WWE Superstar. It goes without saying that the former US Champion will look back at this moment with embarrassment.

Corbin's gimmick change has been lauded by the WWE Universe so far. He has previously spoken about the difficulty with playing the King Corbin Gimmick during the pandemic:

"It was definitely extremely difficult," said Corbin. "You have to step back to kind of re-evaluate how to do things because now you're not getting that instant gratification. I like to, I said it earlier in an interview a couple of times that we almost became Hollywood actors where they're doing a movie and they don't know whether people are going to enjoy it until it comes out and that was kind of how we were," said Corbin.

Baron Corbin's new gimmick is a breath of fresh air, as it was clear as day that the King Corbin character wasn't doing him any favors. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Corbin's character in the coming weeks.

What do you think about Corbin's ongoing misfortune? Sound off in the comments. below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Colin Tessier