  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Baron Corbin debuts for major promotion after WWE exit

Baron Corbin debuts for major promotion after WWE exit

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 06, 2025 06:07 GMT
Baron Corbin is a former WWE United States Champion [Image credits: star
Baron Corbin is a former WWE United States Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram handle]

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin (aka Bishop Dyer) recently made his debut for a major promotion. He left the Stamford-based company in November 2024.

Ad

Baron Corbin started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012 and went on to make a huge name for himself by winning several titles. The former United States Champion's contract expired in November last year, and much to everyone's surprise, WWE did not renew it. Since then, Corbin has made appearances for different independent wrestling promotions.

Corbin was recently announced for a huge debut in MLW (Major League Wrestling). He competed in the 40-man Battle Riot match on April 5, 2025. The Lone Wolf debuted in the company by helping his former WWE peer, Dijak.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan recently uploaded a clip of the 40-year-old's debut on X/Twitter. In the video, Corbin and Dijak could be seen attacking MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Check out the clip below.

Ad

Former WWE star Baron Corbin sent a message ahead of his major debut in MLW

During his recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, Baron Corbin said he was extremely excited about his debut in MLW, as he believed the promotion was doing exciting stuff.

Corbin mentioned that Major League Wrestling already had big stars before saying that he would do "amazing things" in the company.

Ad
"Oh, I’m so excited to be a part of MLW. They are doing some amazing things. They just want to grow and be a massive entity in this world. That’s the most exciting thing about wrestling right now, it’s so hot all over, at all levels. So, when you’re getting MLW bringing in talent, they’ve got major stars. I’m going out there, and they are going to do some amazing things."
Ad

It remains to be seen what Major League Wrestling has planned for Baron Corbin going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी