Baron Corbin debuts for major promotion after WWE exit

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin (aka Bishop Dyer) recently made his debut for a major promotion. He left the Stamford-based company in November 2024.

Baron Corbin started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012 and went on to make a huge name for himself by winning several titles. The former United States Champion's contract expired in November last year, and much to everyone's surprise, WWE did not renew it. Since then, Corbin has made appearances for different independent wrestling promotions.

Corbin was recently announced for a huge debut in MLW (Major League Wrestling). He competed in the 40-man Battle Riot match on April 5, 2025. The Lone Wolf debuted in the company by helping his former WWE peer, Dijak.

A fan recently uploaded a clip of the 40-year-old's debut on X/Twitter. In the video, Corbin and Dijak could be seen attacking MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle.

Check out the clip below.

Former WWE star Baron Corbin sent a message ahead of his major debut in MLW

During his recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, Baron Corbin said he was extremely excited about his debut in MLW, as he believed the promotion was doing exciting stuff.

Corbin mentioned that Major League Wrestling already had big stars before saying that he would do "amazing things" in the company.

"Oh, I’m so excited to be a part of MLW. They are doing some amazing things. They just want to grow and be a massive entity in this world. That’s the most exciting thing about wrestling right now, it’s so hot all over, at all levels. So, when you’re getting MLW bringing in talent, they’ve got major stars. I’m going out there, and they are going to do some amazing things."

It remains to be seen what Major League Wrestling has planned for Baron Corbin going forward.

