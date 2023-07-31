Baron Corbin debuts new entrance theme song at WWE NXT Great American Bash

Baron Corbin's career revival is truly underway as the WWE star debuted a new theme song at NXT: The Great American Bash.

Corbin started his WWE run as "The Lone Wolf" in 2012, and his first entrance theme, "I Bring The Darkness," was quite popular amongst NXT faithful.

The former United States Champion came out to a different song when he played various characters, including his stint as Happy Corbin. The 38-year-old's return to NXT signifies a major shift for Corbin as WWE gradually repackages him and seemingly reverts him to his earlier gimmick.

The company took another big step in altering fans' perception of Baron Corbin as he debuted a new theme song at NXT: The Great American Bash before his match against Gable Steveson.

You can check out his fresh entrance in the clip below:

Baron Corbin vs. Gable Steveson ended in a major controversy

The Great American Bash was a highly-anticipated event due to Gable Steveson's in-ring debut. Fans have been waiting to see the Olympic gold medalist wrestle, and they finally witnessed the results of his training in a six-minute match against Baron Corbin.

Despite being the heel, Corbin got cheered throughout the contest, with the live audience vocally rejecting Steveson and claiming that he wasn't Kurt Angle.

While Gable Steveson had his moments, Corbin expectedly dominated the match, and it made sense as Steveson was still quite green in the ring. WWE chose not to book a conclusive finish as the bout ended in a double count-out.

The action spilled over to the ringside area, where Gable first flung Corbin over the announcer's desk before Baron stopped his opponent from getting back into the ring. The referee counted them both out, but the superstars weren't done yet.

Corbin and Steveson engaged in a post-match brawl, leading to multiple WWE officials running out to separate the two.

A rematch seems to be on the cards, but would you like to see them have another crack at each other? Sound off in the comments section below.