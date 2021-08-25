Baron Corbin loses all his money as his luck finally runs out

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin is down to his last few dollars as per a clip released by WWE on Twitter.

Baron Corbin has had a hard time making ends meet after he lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura. Misfortune befell Corbin as he then lost his car and all his investments and savings. The former Money in the Bank winner had to resort to stealing wallets to make ends meet.

Corbin was also unsuccessful on Raw last week where he tried to get the WWE Universe in Tusla to donate one thousand dollars each. Baron had managed to steal the Money in the Bank briefcase from Big E on the go-home show of SmackDown before SummerSlam.

However, Big E beat him in a match during the SummerSlam pre-show and reclaimed the briefcase.

In the latest series of social media snippets, WWE released a video of Corbin entering a 'cash only' motel. When the camera crew reached out to Corbin for comments, he said that he was down on his luck.

Corbin said that his luck had run out and he lost all his money. He revealed he was enjoying caviar and steaks in a Presidential Suite last night, but lost all his money in Vegas and is now down to his last few dollars.

We sent producers to capture @BaronCorbinWWE's journey... and it seems his luck may have run out. pic.twitter.com/G1ANMAv6RL — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2021

New story twist for Baron Corbin on SmackDown

A feast fit for a KING. Enjoy #MoistTV @loganpaul, I’m going to enjoy this 42 Day-Aged Ribeye and all the luck that’s coming my way! pic.twitter.com/OLlhJ8N00N — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 24, 2021

It seemed like things had taken a turn for the better for Baron Corbin after Summerslam as he won a jackpot and got himself a hot meal and a new shirt. This unexpected turn of events will surely make his story more interesting as we head to SmackDown this week.

WWE have planned a twist in Corbin's story arc. Much of the footage related to Corbin's story was filmed in Vegas this past week, as reported earlier this week by PWInsider.

Are you enjoying this refreshing change in gimmick for Baron Corbin? What do you think is next for the broke WWE Superstar? Let us know in the comments below.

