WWE has plans for a Baron Corbin "story twist" on SmackDown - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning a "story twist" for Baron Corbin on this upcoming week's SmackDown. WWE has filmed several videos with Corbin at Las Vegas this past weekend, which will be used on WWE television soon.

PWInsider has reported that Baron Corbin's social media storyline will be used on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, which will end with a story twist.

"We are told the Baron Corbin Las Vegas deal will be a WWE social media storyline that will play out all week before Smackdown, at which point there will be some sort of story twist. WWE apparently filmed a lot of content with Corbin in Vegas over the weekend. As we reported last night, there were plans at one point to film content with illusionist Criss Angel in Vegas, but no word as to whether it was part of this," read the PWInsider report.

A feast fit for a KING. Enjoy #MoistTV @loganpaul, I’m going to enjoy this 42 Day-Aged Ribeye and all the luck that’s coming my way! pic.twitter.com/OLlhJ8N00N — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 24, 2021

Baron Corbin is currently portraying a character who has lost all his wealth and is struggling to make ends meet. However, it seems that his luck has changed at Las Vegas as per his social media. Corbin seems to have hit the jackpot in Las Vegas and is now living it large in Sin City.

FORGET EVERYTHING I SAID! I LOVE LAS VEGAS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xdLlVt05r2 — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 22, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart wants to help Baron Corbin

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE legend Jimmy Hart has offered his help and support to Baron Corbin in these trying times:

"Corbin needs some help. He’s broke, he needs money. He can even call me to collect. You want to spend, call me to collect, I’ll help you get to the top baby but he’s great in the ring already," said Hart.

Hart believes Corbin has the look, height and physique to be a successful star in WWE, but needs someone to get him "organized" again.

Edited by Arjun