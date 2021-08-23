"Corbin needs some help", WWE Hall of Famer wants to manage Baron Corbin (Exclusive) 

Former King of The Ring winner Baron Corbin has had a downward spiral ever since losing his crown to Nakamura back in June.

Jose G from Sportskeeda Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer and legendary manager, Jimmy Hart. He revealed that from the current crop of superstars, he would like to manage Baron Corbin.

"Well, I’m gonna tell you who needs some help. It’s not that he’s great already but I am trying to think. Who would I like to have? Well, let me think. Corbin. Corbin needs some help. He’s broke, he needs money. He can even call me Collette. You want to spend, call me Collette, I’ll help you get to the top baby but he’s great in the ring already.", Jimmy Hart said.

He added that Baron Corbin is great in the ring and he has everything it takes to stay at the top.

"He’s got the height, he’s got the weight, he’s got everything, he’s got the look. We just got to get him organized again."

You can watch the complete interview with Jimmy Hart below:

Baron Corbin to file for bankruptcy on Monday

Things went from bad to worse for Baron Corbin as he lost to Big E at SummerSlam. In an episode of SmackDown Live, Corbin lost a match to Kevin Owens that had a stipulation that he wouldn't be allowed to beg if he lost.

After losing the match, he shoved Big E in the backstage area and stole his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Big E recaptured his possession at SummerSlam.

Following his loss, Corbin told WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber that his financial status had hit rock bottom and only 35$ left with him. He said he would be filing for bankruptcy on Monday. He was also asked if SummerSlam was the last fans would see of him.

“Yeah, yeah, it probably is [the last fans will see of him]. I mean, Monday I have to file bankruptcy. I’ve got no family, I’ve got no friends. Really, all I’ve got left is 35 dollars and that’s it. I just don’t…”, Baron Corbin said.

.@LoganPaul adds insult to injury with a shot at @BaronCorbinWWE, as the down on his luck Superstar hits rock bottom. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1Zwbbpzb1y — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021

What do you think of Baron Corbin's current storyline? What is your opinion on a potential pairing between the legendary Jimmy Hart and Baron Corbin? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

