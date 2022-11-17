Baron Corbin explains why being an independent wrestler isn’t an accomplishment in WWE

Baron Corbin has been at the top of his game ever since forming an alliance with JBL on WWE RAW. However, he explained why being an independent wrestler isn't an accomplishment anymore in WWE.

Earlier this year, Corbin's luck ran out when he went head-to-head against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38 and lost. Since then, the star attempted to reinvent himself before he met WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Layfield took The Lone Wolf under his wing and rejuvenated his career.

Last month, Layfield and Corbin were traded for Rey Mysterio, who left for SmackDown. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 38-year-old superstar explained why coming from the independent circuit isn't a great feat of accomplishment in the WWE:

"A lot of these guys, it's a bragging right. I've been wrestling for 15 years. Why is that a bragging right? Like I made a phone call and the WWE brought me in for a tryout and signed me within the week. That's how it works. I don't need to work for a hotdog or popcorn in your local gymnasium. That's not what I do. It's not a bragging right for me to go... That's not something you brag about. These guys come in and that's part of their story and giving hope to people who's sitting in the audience." (From 30:08 to 30:42)

It will be interesting to see how his locker room colleagues react to the comments, as most of them paid their dues on the independent scene before making it to WWE.

Bully Ray praises Baron Corbin after WWE RAW

From Lone Wolf to Modern Day Wrestling God, Baron Corbin had a career filled with different characters in WWE. Corbin has been very successful on the main roster and he is now paired up with JBL. Last Monday, the star went up against and defeated Akira Tozawa.

He continued his winning streak on the red brand ever since he arrived with the WWE Legend. After the match, Bully Ray, who is currently working on the independent scene, praised Corbin's recent work after being aligned with JBL:

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



Corbin made Tozawa before he beat him…good stuff.



#WWERaw

@BustedOpenRadio “If you dont make someone … you didnt beat anyone.”Corbin made Tozawa before he beat him…good stuff. “If you dont make someone … you didnt beat anyone.”Corbin made Tozawa before he beat him…good stuff.#WWERaw @BustedOpenRadio

Baron Corbin hasn't held gold in years and it would be interesting to see if the Modern Day Wrestling God can claim the top prize in the near future.

Do you want to see Baron Corbin as the World Champion in the coming years? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : Have you enjoyed Baron Corbin's run ever since being aligned with JBL? Yes No 0 votes