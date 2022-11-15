"If you don't make someone, you didn't beat anyone" - WWE Hall of Famer praises Baron Corbin after RAW match

After tonight's RAW episode, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray appreciated Baron Corbin for his match against Akira Tozawa. During the bout, the Modern Day Wrestling God made the former 24/7 Champion look good.

Throughout the match, Corbin took impressive shots from the Japanese wrestler. He took the victory by putting WWE star Akira Tozawa ahead of him.

According to Bully Ray, if wrestlers don't give spots to others or don't make their opponents look good before defeating them, they don't beat them at all.

"'If you dont make someone, you didnt beat anyone [sic].' Corbin made Tozawa before he beat him... good stuff," Ray wrote.

How did Baron Corbin make Akira Tozawa look better?

Tonight on RAW, Corbin and his mentor, JBL, played poker backstage and had no one to beat them. However, Akira Tozawa challenged the Modern Day Wrestling God without knowing how to play. However, with beginner's luck, Tozawa cleaned out the WWE Hall of Famer and his protégé's money.

Second, when the former 24/7 Champion challenged Corbin inside the ring, the latter put respect to his name. Akira Tozawa dominated the match's early stages and forced Corbin out to ringside, followed by a Tope Suicida.

When the WWE star wanted to hit a second, The former Mayor of Jackpot City grabbed him midair and tossed him into the barricade.

Finally, Corbin put Tozawa with the End of the Days by doing quick work. These were the two times Baron made the former 24/7 Champion look better next to him despite the defeat.

As claimed by Bully Ray, Baron Corbin made the former 24/7 Champion look much better on WWE television. As a result, the latter has received the utmost respect from the WWE Hall of Famer.

What is next for JBL and Baron Corbin in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

