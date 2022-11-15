Baron Corbin redeemed his lost money after emerging victorious over current WWE star

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin defeated Akira Tozawa to avenge his lost money on the latest episode of RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin played poker backstage and were unstoppable. However, WWE star Tozawa entered the frame to play poker and challenged the Modern Day Wrestling God. Even though Tozawa did not know how to play poker, he had the last laugh as he defeated the Hall of Famer and his new protégé.

Tozawa then challenged The Mayor of Jackpot City. However, the former 24/7 Champion dominated the match's early stages and forced Corbin out to ringside. He then followed it up with a Tope Suicida. Tozawa wanted to hit a second, but Corbin grabbed him in midair and tossed him into the barricade.

The Modern Day Wrestling God took control of the match and made quick work of Akira Tozawa. Corbin then put him away with The End of Days.

Corbin has been on a winning streak since JBL took him under his wings. It remains to be seen what is next for the former United States Champion on RAW.

