Baron Corbin and former champion spotted in public at game

Baron Corbin and Omos were recently spotted at an NCAA game.

Corbin has been going through a tumultuous time. Although WWE repackaged him and paired him with JBL, things haven't gone right for him. He started off on a winning note by picking up wins, but as of late, his character work has fallen flat, and he has gone back into a rut again.

Omos, on the other hand, has been dominating opponents ever since his alliance with MVP. In fact, the only loss he suffered was the loss against Braun Strowman. Despite this win streak, WWE has been reluctant to use Omos, and he has been absent on WWE television for a while.

Given the demanding nature of their jobs, Corbin and Omos took some time to unwind and visit an NCAA game. They were both spotted together at the Duke's men's basketball game tonight.

Triple H reportedly buried Baron Corbin's push because it wasn't working

Baron Corbin was expected to be pushed once he was paired with JBL. However, that didn't work out, and the Hall of Famer also left Corbin high and dry. Since then, Corbin's direction has been up in the air.

Dave Meltzer reported on his Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE nixed his push because it was not going in the intended direction.

"They gave up on it. Obviously, this wasn't the plan. The guy in charge, that's Paul [Levesque], felt it wasn't working, and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don't know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin. He's had so many gimmick changes. There's nothing wrong or right with him, but in the pantheon of stars, he's just not at that top star level," Meltzer said.

Corbin recently got buried on RAW when Cody Rhodes defeated him in a few minutes. If the above report is anything to go by, his time in WWE could see a massive shakeup.

