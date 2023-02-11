Triple H buried 38-year-old WWE star's latest push because it was not working - Reports

Multi-time world champion Triple H finally pulled the plug on Baron Corbin's recent push with Hall of Famer JBL because the experiment failed.

Before being called up to the main roster, Baron Corbin never made it to the top of NXT. Even after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2016, he could never break through to the top of the main roster.

On this week's RAW, John "Bradshaw" Layfield parted ways with Baron Corbin, and the Hall of Famer will be absent from WWE television for some time. It's unclear what will happen to Baron Corbin, but Triple H thought things weren't going well.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE nixed this angle because it was not intended to go in this direction.

"They gave up on it. Obviously, this wasn't the plan. The guy in charge, that's Paul [Levesque], felt it wasn't working, and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don't know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin. He's had so many gimmick changes. There's nothing wrong or right with him, but in the pantheon of stars, he's just not at that top star level," Meltzer said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Baron Corbin was spotted playing a different sport after Triple H pulled him out of the JBL storyline

Corbin has been on a losing streak, and JBL has had enough and parted ways with him this week. WWE appeared to have given up on him months ago, as the last time he won a match was in November.

He has lost to WWE Superstars such as Johnny Gargano, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and others.

A storyline recently came to an end. Following a brief and unsuccessful stint with JBL, former United States Champion Corbin was spotted playing golf.

Baron Corbin took to Twitter to share his most recent non-wrestling activity: golfing.

Check out his tweet below:

Because Triple H believed the Corbin and JBL storyline had no legs to stand on, he may have ended it. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the company will attempt anything with the JBL-Corbin feud.

