Watch: Former Champion takes to golf after his WWE storyline was ended abruptly

A WWE storyline recently came to an abrupt halt. On the latest episode of RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion JBL officially ended his alliance with Baron Corbin, making it a brief and failed stint together. Former US Champion Corbin was seen playing golf afterward.

Unfortunately, for Baron Corbin, this storyline didn't elevate his WWE career as much as he would have hoped. While John "Bradshaw" Layfield labeled him as the modern-day wrestling god, Corbin wasn't able to do much with the legend, and the company seemingly pulled the plug quickly on the storyline.

Baron Corbin posted a picture on Twitter about his recent non-wrestling activity - playing golf.

Check it out below:

Why did WWE abandon the storyline?

It was clear that bringing JBL back into the mix to align with Baron Corbin wasn't a good idea since it accomplished nothing.

Many pointed out that Corbin's downfall storyline in 2021 was his best character, as he was able to gain a level of sympathy from the fans.

The company never capitalized on the storyline, instead turning one lucky weekend in Las Vegas into a jackpot and beginning his run as Happy Corbin. That storyline ran its course, with Madcap Moss benefiting from it on some level.

However, a new report from PWInsider has made it clear that there will be no JBL on RAW or SmackDown going forward. Dave Meltzer reported on WON that Triple H felt that the storyline had no legs to run on, which is why he pulled the plug on it.

It seems to be a new way of things - if something or someone is not getting over in a certain period, they seem to be taken off or pushed down the card. However, it could be argued that the company never tried anything with the JBL-Corbin alliance, to begin with.

What do you think is next for Baron Corbin in WWE?

