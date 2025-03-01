Baron Corbin gets massive World Heavyweight Title opportunity; will face 38-year-old champion 

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin is all set to wrestle in a world title match in two weeks. The former US Champion will take on Thomas Latimer in an NWA World's Heavyweight Championship match.

Corbin now goes by the moniker "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer and is excited about his new journey following his lengthy WWE stint. He did quite well in the Stamford-based promotion but was never given a main event title run.

Baron Corbin, aka "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer, will compete in an NWA World's Heavyweight Championship match against current champion Thomas Latimer at MLP Wrestling's MAYHEM event.

"Match Announcement for #MLPWrestling MAYHEM! @NWA World's Heavyweight Championship: @Thomas_Latimer_ (c) vs. 'The Nomad' Bishop Dyer (formerly WWE Superstar Baron Corbin)! It all goes down in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College on March 14-15! Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE NOW at http://mlpwrestling.com!"

Baron Corbin wanted to work with a top WWE Superstar

Corbin never got to work with WWE legend Randy Orton during his 12-year run in the company. He recently made an appearance on the Busted Open podcast and opened up about the same:

"There's guys that I haven't got to work with that would have been fun. Damian Priest would have been awesome," Corbin said. "I never worked with Cody, Gunther, and I never had a real program with Randy, which would have been fun." [8:24 - 8:42]

Despite never winning a world title in WWE, Corbin was pushed on various occasions as a solid mid-card act. He won the WWE US Title once and also won the NXT Tag Team Titles with Bron Breakker.

Corbin is also an André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. He won the trophy back in 2016. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar finally manages to win a world title when he faces Latimer in two weeks.

