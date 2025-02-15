Released WWE star disappointed he did not get to work with Randy Orton

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE television in November 2024. Although it is believed his injury is only kayfabe, there have been no signs of a return, despite it being WrestleMania season.

Baron Corbin parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment late last year. He revealed that he and Orton spoke after his release and that it is unfortunate that the two never got to work together in a major program.

During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Baron Corbin claimed that it was after his conversation with the 14-time World Champion that he ascertained there was one name who wanted him gone from the company. He then expressed disappointment that he did not get to work with some major stars, including The Viper:

"There's guys that I haven't got to work with that would have been fun. Damian Priest would have been awesome," Corbin said. "I never worked with Cody, Gunther, and I never had a real program with Randy, which would have been fun." [From 8:24 to 8:42]

Check out his comments in the video below:

The former Money in the Bank winner also name-dropped LA Knight, noting that there were so many athletes with whom he could have been paired in a major storyline.

Will Randy Orton be back for WWE WrestleMania 41?

In November, Kevin Owens hit Randy Orton with a Piledriver, a devastating move that affected the veteran's neck, sending him out on a stretcher. Orton is already known to have back issues throughout his career, so the kayfabe angle got fans talking about the severity of the possible injury.

Seth Rollins gave these fans a breath of relief when he addressed the situation during an interview with SI's Fantasy Dirt, stating that the injury was not grave and asserting that Randy Orton would be back soon:

"I do know this. Randy does not have a healthy spine. Obviously he had surgery on it. Maybe last year, two years ago now, I think, on his lower back. So, hopefully Randy is not too injured. He'll be back soon. I promise. At some point. It's not so serious that he has to retire. I don't believe," Rollins said.

The obvious move would be Orton going after The Prizefighter, but the former Universal Champion has ignited a program with Sami Zayn on RAW. As for a potential rivalry with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare has a bevy of names after him — including two most likely challengers — this WrestleMania season.

Where does Randy Orton fit on the WrestleMania 41 match card if he returns in the coming weeks? Hit the discuss button and share your thoughts!

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

