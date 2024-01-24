Baron Corbin looking to undo past Finn Balor mistake; WWE star teases massive change after 294 days

Baron Corbin is looking to undo one of his mistakes from the past featuring Finn Balor.

It was strange when Corbin suggested to Bron Breakker that they team up for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. This is because both of them have been singles stars for most of their career. However, this dysfunctional tag team of Corbin and Breakker has worked well so far, as they made it to the tournament's semi-finals and were set to face Axiom and Nathan Frazer tonight.

Axiom and Frazer brought the fight to Corbin and Breakker from the start and remained in control for the first part of the match. They even came close to winning when Frazer hit Breakker with the Phoenix Splash. However, Bron recovered and hit Frazer with the spear for the win.

With this win, Corbin and Breakker will participate in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament finals at NXT Vengeance Day. This will be the second time Corbin will compete in the finals of this tournament.

The last time Baron Corbin competed in the finals was in 2015 when he teamed with Rhyno to face Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. Corbin will be looking to undo his past mistakes. Bron Breakker also teased turning babyface for the first time in 294 days, which will be a major change for him.

It will be interesting to see how long this team of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will manage to co-exist.

