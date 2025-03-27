Baron Corbin makes a stunning allegation about his unexpected WWE release in 2024

Baron Corbin made a stunning allegation about his WWE release last year that took the wrestling world by storm. He singled out one person as the reason behind getting axed.

In 2024, fans witnessed several major releases and departures from WWE, but few were as surprising as Baron Corbin's, who many considered a "lifer" in the company. He had spent over a decade at that point and had a resurgence in NXT before returning to the main roster, only to not be utilized at all. Corbin alleged that one person was responsible for all of this.

While not namedropping the person, Corbin told Ariel Helwani in an interview that the person responsible for his release has a good amount of power in WWE and is not a fan of his. He said:

"I also don't know why or where it went south. I never gave a reason. I actually enjoyed this person. A lot of people have ulterior motives in this world, and they will be fake to your face. You have to be able to separate them. Sometimes, I will give people the benefit of the doubt. I think I gave it to them a few too many times, and I should have watched myself maybe better around them."

Corbin also made this same allegation earlier on Busted Open Radio.

Baron Corbin had a wholesome reunion with his former tag team partner

Many forget that, aside from Bron Breakker in NXT, Baron Corbin had a reliable partner and sidekick on the main roster during an interesting period in his career.

In a wholesome reunion, Madcap Moss, now known as Mike Rallis, reunited with Corbin, who had a funny caption on Instagram. Rallis also appeared with a clean-shaven look.

"Had a visitor today and he’s mad he forgot his suspenders for old time sake haha," he wrote.

Madcap Moss/Mike Rallis is now the father of a newborn child, and the mother is none other than Emma (Tenille Dashwood). They seem busy with their lives post-WWE and have a new commitment ahead of them.

