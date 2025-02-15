  • home icon
  "There's one person that made this decision" - Ex-WWE star believes someone influenced his departure from the company

"There's one person that made this decision" - Ex-WWE star believes someone influenced his departure from the company

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 15, 2025 08:14 GMT
Several stars left WWE recently (Image via WWE.com)
Several stars left WWE recently (Image via WWE.com)

A former United States Champion parted ways with WWE back in November, ending his 12-year tenure. Baron Corbin revealed in a recent interview that someone in the company influenced his departure.

He left the sports entertainment juggernaut around the same time as Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox. While they were released, his contract expired, and the higher-ups opted not to renew it. He exited not long after returning to the main roster, as he had gone back to NXT for some time.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corin mentioned that someone cost him his job, but he didn't want to reveal who that person was.

"I believe there's one person that made this decision or influenced this decision and I think that's what put me in the position I'm in now. But I'm gonna still like--I'm not going to let one person control me or my fate or my destiny. Karma will come back on whoever that person is. I’m just not putting their name out because I just don't need that negative destiny," he said. [0:06-0:32]
He added that he wants to create some magic in the next year or two.

"I think I'm going to create some magic over the next year, two years. Who knows? Maybe that door, they'll be like 'Hey man, come on back.' And I'll be like well you're getting Bishop Dyer. You're not getting Baron Corbin, that man is dead." [0:32-0:43]
Former WWE star Baron Corbin on potentially going to AEW

Many wrestlers who left World Wrestling Entertainment over the past five years made the jump to AEW. Even legends such as Edge and Daniel Bryan chose to join the Tony Khan-led promotion.

However, Baron Corbin told Chris Van Vliet that he'd prefer to go to NJPW first before joining AEW.

"I would love to go to New Japan for multiple reasons, and the door never closes with WWE either. And as far as AEW, their fans, they like that AEW, in a sense, is its own entity and built from the ground up. If I went there out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left WWE," he said.
Corbin changed his ring name to Bishop Dyer. As he mentioned, he wants to keep that name if he returns to WWE.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Busted Open Podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Edited by Debottam Saha
