"I still see it in my dreams" - Baron Corbin on his match with current champion

Baron Corbin has revealed he often thinks about the match where he lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Mayor of Jackpot City, Baron Corbin, was on WWE's the Bump this week discussing his recent windfall in Vegas. Corbin also spoke about his match with current WWE Intercontinental Champion King Nakamura, where he lost his crown.

Baron Corbin spoke about his match with Nakamura where he lost his crown. This led to a series of events that spiraled Corbin into poverty. He lost his investments, his savings and even had to move out of his house. Corbin stated that he could still visualize himself with the crown. He added that it pained him to lose the crown and he was eager to win it back again at the next King of The Ring tournament.

“I still see it in my dreams, I do, I can't help it. It's just like you know, I still see my title in my dreams. That's why we're here. We’re here to accomplish goals, to accomplish great things to put us in the history books. So that crown was one of those things. It was hard to lose. It’s still hard to sleep at night and it pains me. But maybe one day there will be another King of the Ring tournament and I’ll get it again and you know, I’ll just have it cemented in my Rolls Royce”, Corbin said.

Speaking to the cast of the Bump, Happy Corbin revealed how he is currently living a luxurious life. Corbin detailed how his life changed during the SummerSlam weekend and now he is living in a gigantic house and is friends with people in high circles like Logan Paul.

Baron Corbin believes he created his own bad luck

Baron Corbin recalled his match at Money in The Bank 2020 where he accidentally broke a mirror. Corbin mentioned that breaking a mirror leads to seven years of bad luck, but he got off with a year and a half. Baron Corbin maintains that last year was tough for him but he fought through it all.

Baron Corbin added that luck was back on his side in Vegas as he continued to win at Blackjack, Roulette and Craps.

