Baron Corbin opens up about a recent major change in his WWE career, praises Hall of Famer

Baron Corbin has spoken up about his return to WWE NXT. He was recently in a feud with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Since returning to the white and gold brand, Corbin has resumed his old Lone Wolf gimmick and also brought back his original theme song.

Speaking in a recent interview on the "After The Bell" podcast, he claimed that returning to NXT was a crucial step in his career. Corbin also praised Shawn Michaels for his "unbelievable mind."

"I saw that [NXT] as a place where I could make some changes in myself and my career and that was the plan going in, and I think it's been a successful execution of that plan," said Corbin.

The former United States Champion added that Michaels has helped him so far in NXT.

"He [Michaels] is letting me do me in a sense, and then sculpting what I bring to him versus handing me, 'Hey, this is what we're doing, this is where you're going, this is who we want you to be,'" Corbin explained. "He's going, 'Hey, man, you've been around the block. What do you want to do? Where do you want to take this? What can we do for you, in a sense of, creative outlet and opportunities.' He's let me kind of take the ball and run with it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Baron Corbin commented on returning to his old gimmick

Baron Corbin has dusted off his old gimmick since returning to NXT. During the same interview, he opened up about becoming the Lone Wolf again.

Corbin mentioned how his return quickly went viral on social media and the numbers went off. He said:

"We had that 'Lone Wolf' entrance and that was special. You could feel the energy in the building when that music hit, and I had the jean vest on. It was a little nostalgia. Social media numbers were off the charts on that. And that was just an entrance."

Corbin is currently on the back of a loss to Carmelo Hayes, whom he was unsuccessful in beating for the NXT title. He is now feuding with Gable Steveson.

Are you happy with Baron Corbin's current run in NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

