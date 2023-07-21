Top WWE star comments on creative changing his gimmick

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have returned to their old personas in the hope that a hint of nostalgia will generate fans' interest in them once again.

Recently, the former United States Champion Baron Corbin returned to the company's third brand, NXT, where he originally began his WWE journey. Corbin has also reverted to his old 'Lone Wolf' gimmick. He even brought back his old theme song.

During a recent interview with After The Bell, Baron Corbin shared how it feels to be performing under his original gimmick again.

"We had that 'Lone Wolf' entrance and that was special. You could feel the energy in the building when that music hit, and I had the jean vest on. It was a little nostalgia. Social media numbers were off the charts on that. And that was just an entrance." [H/T SEScoops]

Whilst many main roster stars have made sporadic appearances on NXT in recent years, it seems as though Corbin is set to stay on the brand for the foreseeable future.

Shawn Michaels on WWE main roster stars moving down to NXT

In order to boost the brand's weekly ratings, many performers from RAW and SmackDown have made one-off appearances in NXT.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, NXT's head of developmental creative, Shawn Michaels, was asked why so many main roster performers like coming back to NXT.

"We bring that passion back to them. Once again, they're around a younger environment. They're around a place where enjoyment and fun and passion are what it's all about here in NXT. NXT is where it's fresh and it's new and it's pure. It isn't all about the money and headlining premium live events or standing at WrestleMania because that's not gonna happen here at NXT."

This week on NXT, WWE's most hated star Dominik Mysterio from RAW, shocked the world as he defeated Wes Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion.

