Baron Corbin reacts to Billie Eilish saying men don't get body-shamed "because girls are nice"

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has reacted to American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's recent comments that are currently going viral on Twitter.

Billie Eilish is one of the most popular artists in the world today. She boasts a huge fan following on social media, and her views hold quite a lot of weight in the eyes of her millions of fans.

Billie Eilish recently faced massive criticism for stating that men aren't body-shamed because "girls are nice."

Check out her comment below:

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies. If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it! Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice. They don’t give a f*ck because we see people for who they are!”

Expand Tweet

As was expected, Eilish's comments quickly went viral on social media and received responses from millions of users. WWE Superstar Baron Corbin responded to her comments as well, as can be seen below:

"Tell her to read my twitter feed ha."

Corbin responds to Billie Eilish's comments

Also read: Baron Corbin caught trying to steal RAW Superstar's wallet

Baron Corbin knows a thing or two about being body-shamed

Corbin has been with WWE for more than a decade now. He has been quite active on Twitter over the years and has occasional heated exchanges with trolls and haters. There have been several instances in the past where Corbin was body-shamed by trolls.

The WWE Superstar makes it a point to hit back at such trolls whenever he notices one. Earlier this year, Corbin responded to a troll who called him fat and stated that he has lost about 80 pounds over the past 12 years or so. He also referred to the troll as a "pile of s*it."

What are your thoughts on Billie Eilish's comments? Sound off in the comments below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.