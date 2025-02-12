Baron Corbin reunites with former tag team partner outside WWE

Baron Corbin reunited with a former tag team partner outside of WWE. Last year, the company did not renew the veteran's contract before Crown Jewel 2024.

Corbin was once in a popular tag team alongside Madcap Moss (Riddick Moss) while they both worked in the Stamford-based promotion. The duo eventually broke up, but Madcap Moss was never able to find his way as a singles star on the main roster.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share his reunion with Moss. Baron Corbin joked that his former tag team partner forgot his suspenders and you can check out their reunion in the Instagram post below:

"Had a visitor today and he’s mad he forgot his suspenders for old time sake haha," he wrote.

Moss was released by the promotion in 2023 and is married to former WWE star Emma. His final match in the company was a loss to Bronson Reed on Main Event. Corbin battled Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match in GCW last month but came up short.

Baron Corbin claims his daughter will become a WWE Superstar someday

Wrestling veteran Baron Corbin recently suggested that his daughter would become a professional wrestler in the future.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Lone Wolf noted that most fans don't even know he has children. The former champion added that his daughter would likely sign with WWE someday because she is already hitting Dropkicks off their couch:

"It's funny, a lot of people never realize I have kids, which I think is something people don't know. I have two daughters. One of them, she's five and she's absolutely gonna be a WWE Superstar. She's out of her mind and she's already throwing dropkicks off the couch, so maybe that's something a lot of people don't know about me." [3:54 – 4:10]

You can check out the video below:

Baron Corbin returned to the main roster last year and briefly was in a tag team with Apollo Crews on SmackDown before he departed the company. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Corbin in the wrestling business.

