Baron Corbin's daughter is "absolutely gonna be a WWE Superstar" (Exclusive)

Baron Corbin, real name Thomas Pestock, and his wife Rochelle have two daughters. In an exclusive interview, the WWE star revealed he expects one of his children to follow in his footsteps in the wrestling business.

Corbin grew up watching WWE but did not have any relatives in the industry when he swapped football for wrestling in the early 2010s. Over a decade on, his five-year-old daughter has shown early signs of wanting to be a second-generation wrestler.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Corbin discussed his family when asked to reveal something people do not know about him:

"It's funny, a lot of people never realize I have kids, which I think is something people don't know. I have two daughters. One of them, she's five and she's absolutely gonna be a WWE Superstar. She's out of her mind and she's already throwing dropkicks off the couch, so maybe that's something a lot of people don't know about me." [3:54 – 4:10]

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

In the video above, Corbin also spoke about possibly renewing his 2022 rivalry with Drew McIntyre one day.

How Baron Corbin deals with playground arguments

While some parents try to settle disputes between kids with words, Baron Corbin prefers to take a different approach.

The former United States Champion revealed he tells his daughter to use violence if someone starts pushing her around in the playground:

"I'm teaching her some boxing and she can throw a nasty armbar already," Corbin said. "It's funny because I'm the dad like at the park when she's like, 'Hey, this kid pushed me.' I'm like, 'Well, go punch him in the throat.' That's my instant reaction, whereas [some parents would say], 'Well, tell them don't do that.' I'm like, 'No, violence!' Maybe it's not the best thing ever, but she's gonna be tough." [4:14 – 4:36]

In the same interview, Corbin also addressed comparisons between Bill Goldberg and his former tag team partner Bron Breakker.

What would you like to see next from Baron Corbin? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback