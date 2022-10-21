Baron Corbin reveals his new four-word Twitter name

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has changed his name on his official Twitter handle after aligning with JBL on the latest edition of RAW.

Former WWE Champion JBL made a surprise appearance on this week's WWE RAW and joined forces with Corbin. It appears JBL will manage Corbin on WWE TV going forward.

Long-time fans know that JBL used to call himself "Wrestling God" back when he was an active superstar on the WWE roster. Upon his return to WWE this week, JBL dubbed Corbin the "Modern Day Wrestling God." Corbin seems to have liked the moniker that JBL gave him, as he has now changed his Twitter name to the same. Check out Corbin's Twitter handle HERE to see the change.

Baron Corbin and JBL certainly have a lot in common

There are several similarities between JBL and Baron Corbin. Back in the mid-2000s, JBL was the biggest heel in all of WWE and was getting a massive reaction from fans regularly. JBL's 280-day WWE title run in 2004-05 saw him defeat the likes of The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, and The Big Show. Fans finally breathed a sigh of relief when John Cena finally dethroned him at WrestleMania 21.

Baron Corbin has been with WWE for about a decade at this point. He has done quite well for himself over the past ten years despite not winning the top title. Corbin is a former United States Champion, Money In The Bank winner, and André the Giant Memorial Trophy winner as well. Many fans regard him as one of the best heels of the modern era. Here's what JBL had to say about Corbin after forming an alliance with him:

"Me returning has nothing to do with the fact that this is the emergence, the debut of the modern day ‘Wrestling God’. The era of dominance, this man is a cornerstone, this is what you build a company on. So this has nothing to do with my return, I came back for one reason and one reason only and that is because this man, this man is here."

It would be interesting to see how Corbin fares under JBL's guidance in the coming months. He would love nothing but to replicate JBL's success and capture the WWE title somewhere down the line.

What do you think of Baron Corbin's alliance with JBL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

