Baron Corbin's hilarious reaction to 30-year-old SmackDown star's name change

Baron Corbin has found his home in NXT and emerged as a title challenger, albeit falling short of current champion Ilja Dragunov. Reacting to a popular decision made this week on SmackDown to change a 30-year-old star's name, Corbin trolled fans.

The former United States Champion is currently teaming up with his old rival, Bron Breakker, in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. He was a part of the first edition over eight years ago in 2015, where he teamed up with Rhyno and fell short to eventual winners Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. It certainly feels like eons ago. One thing that hasn't changed about him is his desire to troll people.

Reacting to the name change of Butch back to Pete Dunne, Baron Corbin trolled fans by telling them that the internet can stop crying about something that has zero effect on them.

"Ohh good now the internet can stop crying about something that effects them absolutely zero," he wrote.

While there is an element of truth in what Baron Corbin is saying, he's just playing it up and being a heel. Fans have wanted Butch to change his name back to Pete Dunne for a while now, and it only took one year and ten months.

With his original name back on SmackDown this week, Pete Dunne teamed up with Tyler Bate to defeat Pretty Deadly.

