Baron Corbin's remarkable idea for cinematic matches

Baron Corbin, currently known as King Corbin, is one of the most reliable WWE Superstars in the mid-card today. The King of the Ring winner had spoken to Dread Central’s Who Goes There podcast. The two discussed multiple topics including what the future holds for cinematic matches and how Corbin feels about them.

Baron Corbin revealed that he is a huge fan of Cinematic matches in WWE. Corbin was himself part of the first-ever 'Corporate' MITB match. Due to the current situation with no live audience being allowed, WWE has taken an interesting new approach for big PPV matches by making them cinematic, such as the Boneyard match and FireFly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36.

While cinematic matches are nothing new and were a staple in Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground, they have now been incorporated by the WWE as well. Baron Corbin stated that he loves cinematic matches because they are different and fresh. He also added that he thinks they are awesome.

Baron Corbin's idea for the future of cinematic matches

King Corbin also gave an interesting idea for how to continue cinematic matches even after the crowd returns to the arena:

“I think I would love if they did like four of these a year as Network specials. Not anything that is played to an audience once we get audiences back, but only on the Network. Like let’s say Halloween is coming up and we do a Halloween Horrors match where dudes are fighting through a haunted house. That’d be awesome to watch.”

On being asked if he believes that such matches will stick around in the future, Corbin said that he certainly hopes so. He said that the people are into it and it can make a lot of Superstars better.

And you know, everybody wants to kind of dabble in Hollywood, I think at some point in their wrestling career. Because your body can only take so much. And now being out there and doing this thing with no crowd kind of gives you a taste of what being in Hollywood would be like. (H/T: 411mania)

Corbin further added that performers don't have instant gratification in cinematic matches like the Superstars have while performing in front of a live audience.