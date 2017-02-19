WWE News: Baron Corbin talks about the possibility of facing Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania

Baron Corbin claims that he doesn't care about what the fans think of him.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 19 Feb 2017, 14:36 IST

The Lone Wolf at his heelish best

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently spoke with The Phoenix New Times after his Elimination Chamber match and shared his thoughts on facing Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania 33.

Here is what he had to say regarding the possible matchup:

“You know, I want to keep taking Smackdown to the next level, so if they want to put me in there with a Raw guy, I’ve got no problem with that. We had a Smackdown victory at the Royal Rumble and at Survivor Series, Smackdown walked away the winner. And so I wouldn’t mind keeping that going”

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin eliminated Braun Strowman from the traditional Rumble match at the Royal Rumble. Before the elimination, Strowman eliminated seven Superstars, but a running lariat from Corbin sent him tumbling over the top rope; thereby ending his reign of terror.

Here is the video in case you missed it:

The Lone Wolf had an impressive showing but was eliminated by The Undertaker in the later stages of the match.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Corbin declared himself as a dedicated SmackDown guy and expressed his desire to take the show to the next level. He felt that defeating Braun Strowman (a RAW guy) would be a huge victory for SmackDown over RAW.

Corbin also claimed that the negative reaction from the fans did not affect him and he can be successful needless of what people think of him.

“I’ve never really cared what people think of how I’m doing or what I’m doing. If they have a problem with it, they can either change their mind or they can tell me how they feel, but it’s just falling on deaf ears.”

What’s next?

As per the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Corbin is expected to face Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship at Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Irrespective of the opponent he faces, The Lone Wolf needs a strong showing at the Showcase of the Immortals. Corbin’s meteoric rise through the ranks after the brand split has positioned him as one of the top stars of the company.

With the push he has been getting, it would only be befitting for him to walk out of Camping World Stadium with his hand held high.

