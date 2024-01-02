Batista mocks a top Bloodline member after his recent loss, sends a four-word message

Batista recently took to social media to mock a top Bloodline member after his latest loss to Kevin Owens at a house show. The star in question is Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa was once unbeaten on the main roster. However, his winning streak came to an end at the hands of Cody Rhodes, who defeated The Enforcer in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

During WWE's latest Holiday Tour, Sikoa suffered two back-to-back losses to KO. Reacting to a clip from Sikoa's match against Owens, Batista sent a four-word message, as he certainly enjoyed the beating dished out by The Prizefighter.

"Damn! That's just disrespectful," wrote Batista.

Check out a screengrab of Batista's Instagram comment:

Bill Apter wasn't pleased with AJ Styles' recent match against Bloodline member Solo Sikoa

AJ Styles recently made his return to WWE and set his sights on The Bloodline after the faction put him out of action.

In his return match, Styles faced Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. However, Bill Apter didn't exactly enjoy the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Apter claimed that the match felt like a "mild fight." He said:

"I thought the match was meh. Again, that venom, that spewed from AJ Styles about this guy that cost him all those months of pain and suffering at home and took his money away, that he wasn't getting paid or anything, and now I'm in the ring with him. Umm, it was a mild fight," said Apter.

In 2023, Sikoa has been a vital part of The Bloodline. He has often assisted Roman Reigns in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Sikoa's interference led to a victory for Reigns over Cody Rhodes. The decision was quite controversial.

