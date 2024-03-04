Batista opens up about mental health struggles while in WWE

Batista has opened up about his mental health struggles during his time as a WWE Superstar and revealed an interesting tactic he used to overcome it.

The Animal has not competed in a match since his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He has made a name for himself in Hollywood following his wrestling career and is featured in Dune: Part Two, which was released in theaters on March 1.

In an interview with Arizona's Family, Batista disclosed that he would be anxious before every match but would let out a scream during his entrance, and it would go away.

"When I started wrestling, I was literally physically sick before I walked out from the curtain," he confessed. "I used to walk out and [screams]. And all my anxiety was gone. And that's what it is. I get nervous, and I get self-conscious, and then I get anxious, but as soon as I go [screams] it goes away. It's easy for me to do that – I can relax from there. As soon as I get that out, I can relax from there," said Batista. [H/T: USA Network]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Batista was a full-time competitor in WWE from 2002 to 2010, during which he became a six-time World Champion. The Dune star returned to the company for a short run in 2014 and main-evented that year's WrestleMania with Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson in AEW).

Former WWE star Batista beat out Bruce Willis and Jason Statham to earn a role

Batista landed a role in the upcoming film The Killer's Game and was cast over some major actors in Hollywood.

The Killer's Game is an upcoming film based on Jay Bonansinga's novel of the same title. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hollywood writer Jay Bonansinga shared that the former champion was cast in the film after stars such as Jason Statham and Bruce Willis were considered for the role.

"This film has been in development for almost three decades. And all these huge Hollywood actors have been attached to it. And then something has fallen through. They pulled away on other projects. Michael Douglas, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham. At one point, it was going to be directed by John Woo. Again, I’m probably speaking… I’m giving you exclusives. I’m probably not even supposed to mention all this stuff." [From 05:13 to 05:42]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The 55-year-old has been rumored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for several years, but it has not come to fruition yet. Only time will tell when he finally takes his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

What is your favorite match of Batista's career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!