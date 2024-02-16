Batista bagged a role Bruce Willis and Jason Statham were considered for, says Jay Bonansinga (Exclusive)

While Sportskeeda Wrestling readers know Batista for his high-energy matches in WWE, the man has become one of the biggest Hollywood stars in recent years.

Whether as the MCU character Drax the Destroyer or his performance in M. Night Shyamalan's 'The Knock at the Cabin,' Batista has truly taken the tinsel town by storm.

His upcoming movie, The Killer's Game, based on novelist Jay Bonansinga's novel of the same name, has been developing for 30 years. Because of this, Jay Bonansinga confirmed several big names had been considered for the role before the WWE Superstar came along:

"This film has been in development for almost three decades. And all these huge Hollywood actors have been attached to it. And then something has fallen through. They pulled away on other projects. Michael Douglas, Bruce Willis, Jason Statham. At one point, it was going to be directed by John Woo. Again, I’m probably speaking… I’m giving you exclusives. I’m probably not even supposed to mention all this stuff." (5.13-5.42)

Catch the interview in its entirety below:

Batista plays a hitman with a heart of gold!

In the interview, Bonansinga confirmed he was a big fan of Dave Bautista. But as the novelist, he was not involved in casting The Animal.

The novelist said:

"Finally, the guy that agreed to play the hero… this hitman with a heart of gold… that’s the way I describe him, was Dave Bautista. I had nothing to do with casting him because I’m a novelist. At the time, I was basically just providing the source material: my novel." (5.45-6.11)

In addition to Batista, Drew McIntyre is also a part of the movie.

Expand Tweet

Keep reading Sportskeeda Wrestling for more details about The Killer's Game, which we'll keep sharing until the eventual release.

Bonansinga also met up with another WWE Superstar not long ago. It remains to be seen if they also become a part of the film.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him:

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE