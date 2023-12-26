Why is Batista not in the WWE Hall of Fame? Chances of him being inducted in 2024

Batista is one of the WWE legends that fans cannot wait to see to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Animal has participated in countless unforgettable matches and notable feuds, but various circumstances have halted him from joining the class. Unfortunately, it might be the same in 2024.

Batista officially retired from professional wrestling in 2019. He competed at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H in a No Holds Barred match where both careers were on the line. The Animal lost the match after interference from Ric Flair. In December of that year, it was announced that the Guardians of the Galaxy actor would be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame. However, this began a series of unfortunate events for the Evolution member.

Batista wasn't inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame because the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later announced that the 2020 inductees would join the 2021, but The Animal shared before the event that he had certain obligations to fulfill. Still, he has agreed to a future ceremony.

Expand Tweet

Fans expected it to happen in 2023, but the former WWE Champion was filming in South Africa for My Spy 2: The Eternal City. Many hope that 2024 will finally be the year he will be inducted, but film obligations may halt plans again.

While speaking with Insider, Dave Bautista shared that he and Jason Momoa will likely begin shooting their buddy-cop movie for MGM in early 2024. If this is the case, it might clash with the Hall of Fame ceremony on April 5, 2024.

Is Batista open to returning to action in WWE?

The Animal vs The Game on WrestleMania 35

Some hope that aside from the Hall of Fame, The Animal could return to a brief feud. However, even the wrestling legend isn't too keen on that idea.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet in 2019, Batista stated that his in-ring career is over. He would return to the show occasionally if given a chance because he loves it, even for the Hall of Fame, but not for a wrestling match.

"This is a real wrestling retirement. I am done. My in ring career is over. I would love to go back on the show because I love the company and I believe in the product so I would go back and go on the show. If they ask me to go in the Hall of Fame I will. But I will not have another wrestling match. I will go broke before I have another wrestling match and I will not go and work for another promotion."

Why were fans worried about the latest photo of Batista?

The Animal was recently seen with Mr. Beast for a video where they helped rescue 100 dogs. While the content was wholesome, fans were worried about the WWE star's well-being due to his weight.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see when fans could see The Animal back in WWE.