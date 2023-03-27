Why is WWE not inducting Batista into the Hall of Fame in Hollywood this year?

A number of legendary and memorable wrestlers have already been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame 2023, but Batista won't be joining the list this year. Unfortunately, it looks like his schedule won't line up for the ceremony.

As previously reported by PWInsider Elite, WWE won't be able to induct Batista into the Hall of Fame 2023 due to his movie obligations. The actor is scheduled to be in South Africa during WrestleMania week to shoot for his movie My Spy: The Eternal City, a sequel to the 2020 film 'My Spy' also directed by Peter Segal.

The Animal's Hall of Fame induction has been a hot topic among fans, especially after his induction was announced in both 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the COVID pandemic caused the entire ceremony to be canceled. In 2021, he shared through social media that he would be unable to make it due to prior obligations

“To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser."

This year's Hall of Fame will take place on March 31, 2023, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California. Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman have already been confirmed to join. It was speculated that Stacy Keibler and wrestling referee Charles Robinson and/or Earl Hebner might join as well.

The 2019 edition of The Show of Shows witnessed a segment wherein The League of Nations and The New Day crossed paths with WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Mick Foley. Interestingly, the lineup was supposed to be quite different.

In a 2019 appearance on Talk is Jericho, Batista revealed that he was offered the opportunity to join the segment where he played Foley's part. However, he turned it down as it was something he didn't want to partake in.

"Then there was another time where they had Stone Cold, Mick Foley, and Shawn Michaels and they did something with The New Day," Batista recalled. "I was supposed to play the part of Mick and I said that was something I didn't want. Hunter [Triple H] was there and I said, 'When are we going to start talking about Hunter at Mania?' They just never really showed any interest in it."

Batista's multiple success in wrestling definitely deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. It remains to be seen when fans will finally see The Animal back for his deserving induction.

