Batista gives justification for refusing to work with The Rock and John Cena in Hollywood

Batista, The Rock, and John Cena are three of Hollywood's biggest stars in the industry today. All three men come from the same roots, getting their big breaks performing as professional wrestlers in WWE.

Since leaving the company, they have gone on to have successful careers in the movie-making industry—starring in major franchises such as Jumanji, Avengers, and Fast and Furious.

However, they have not worked on a single film together. Batista was recently asked if he would ever work with The Rock or John Cena, to which he responded with a resounding 'no.'

Batista provided further clarification via Twitter, justifying his statement and suggesting that he prefers not to be lumped in with his fellow WWE alumni.

"I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. #DreamChaser" said Batista

Every fan in the WWE Universe will be dreaming of seeing all three stars featured in the same movie. But, unfortunately, it does not look like that will happen anytime soon.

All three men are currently working on their own projects. Batista will feature in the latest season of See, where he will play the role of Edo Voss, brother of protagonist Baba Voss who is portrayed by Jason Mamoa.

Batista was recently criticized by a former WWE trainer

Batista was one of many WWE Superstars to go through OVW

Batista had a reasonably successful career during his time with WWE. A six-time world champion, The Animal, was a fan favorite during his run with WWE, which lasted close to 12 years.

He made his debut in OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) and was considered to be one of the biggest prospects on WWE's roster.

However, in a recent interview on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former OVW trainer Kenny Bolin talked about working with Batista and even suggested that he wasn't a great student.

Despite not being considered the most outstanding student, there can be no denying that Batista has come far since his days at OVW. He now finds himself a future Hall of Famer and a Hollywood mega star.

So it's safe to say that things turned out pretty well for The Animal.

