Batista reacts to Bray Wyatt's tragic death

Fans across the globe mourned deeply when Triple H broke the news about Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing away. Today, former WWE Champion Batista (aka Dave Bautista) reacted to the saddening news.

Earlier this year, Bray Wyatt went on a hiatus ahead of WrestleMania 39 which scrapped his plans with Bobby Lashley at the time. The WWE Universe patiently waited for the return of The Eater of World for months. Unfortunately, fans were heartbroken upon finding out that Wyatt had passed away.

Earlier this week, Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt left us at the age of 36. Fans and fellow superstars from across the globe mourned the death of Rotunda including former WWE Champion Batista who shared a special message on his Instagram. Check it out:

"This dude was special. 💔"

WWE also took a couple of initiatives for Rotunda's family after his passing away. The company paid tribute to him and Terry Funk on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt shared a special moment with The Undertaker on WWE RAW is XXX

Last year, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE and joined Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, LA Knight was rebranded from the Max Dupri gimmick and went back to being The Megastar on the blue brand.

The two stars eventually crossed paths and feuded on the brand for months to come. The company also introduced Uncle Howdy as a character during this feud on the blue brand.

Earlier this year, Monday Night RAW celebrated its 30-year anniversary and several legends made an appearance on the show. LA Knight also appeared on the show and called out any legend during the show.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker came out and confronted Knight. The two former rivals teamed up against LA Knight before hitting him with Sister Abigail. 'Taker and shared a special moment in the ring before closing the segment.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.

