  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Batista had real-life fight with WWE Hall of Famer, former champion reveals the possible reason

Batista had real-life fight with WWE Hall of Famer, former champion reveals the possible reason

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 31, 2025 02:36 GMT
Batista
Batista is a former World Champion (image source: WWE.com)

Batista was one of the top stars during his full-time run with the company. The Animal's real-life fight with a WWE Hall of Famer in 2006 is well documented, and recently, a former WWE star revealed a possible reason for the fight.

Ad

Mr. Kennedy worked for the WWE from 2005 to 2009. During this time, the SmackDown roster was at its peak, with stars such as The Undertaker, Booker T, Batista, Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, and more. In the summer of 2006, Kennedy witnessed a real-life fight between The Animal and Booker.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Mr. Kennedy recalled that The Animal's affinity for women might've caused issues between Booker T and his wife, which is what possibly caused the fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It was I think, Dave [Batista] liked women a lot. That was his drug of choice. He's really open about it. I think the the heat was that, like, there were sometimes these women in the locker room or around, and so he, like, Booker's there with his wife. Other guys' wives come around and they go like, 'Oh, is this what happens when I'm not around,' you know, kind of thing? So it was like, you get the shrapnel heat. I think that's ultimately what it was about." [From 02:54 to 03:33]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Kenny Bolin claimed Batista had a very negative attitude

Before making it to the main roster in WWE, Batista was known as The Leviathan in OVW. He was physically imposing even back then and was bred for success. However, his attitude was a problem.

Kenny Bolin, who was John Cena's manager at the time, recalled on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast that The Animal had a very negative attitude, and he did not develop a good relationship with Jim Cornette even though he worked with his wife.

Ad
"Nobody looked like him. And needless to say back in his days here, he was known as Leviathan. And yes I saw him from his very early days. But he had a very negative attitude. He got sick a lot because he said that when Jimmy [Jim Cornette] made him shave his head, it caused him to get colds a lot. He would miss out on practice, and he did not develop a real good relationship with Jimmy, even though Jimmy put Leviathan with Synn, Jimmy's wife." [From 25:36 to 26:03]
Ad

Batista retired from pro wrestling in 2019 at WrestleMania 35. He has since moved on to become a successful Hollywood star.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी