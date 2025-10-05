Batista's idea changed WWE's women's division, reveals Michelle McCool

Michaelle McCool recently shared how WWE legend Batista came up with a unique idea for the women's division. McCool was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year during WrestleMania 41 weekend.Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the former champion shared an interesting story about how Batista came up with an idea for Layla and McCool to cut the Women's Championship in half. Michelle McCool saved half of her title and revealed that Layla had the other half.&quot;Yes, Layla's got the other half. Yeah. She got the Lay part, and I got the Cool part. I want to say that was Batista's idea. We were backstage, and he's like, 'Well, what if y'all cut it in half?' Like the best friend necklaces, our minds went there. And we're like, 'That would be great.' I don't think anybody else thought it was a great idea at first,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcCool captured the WWE Women's Championship twice during her impressive run in the company. She currently hosts the Six Feet Under podcast alongside her husband, wrestling legend The Undertaker.Kenny Bolin claims Batista had a bad attitude before WWEWrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently claimed that Batista had a bad attitude before his arrival in WWE.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bolin suggested that the popular star did not get along with Jim Cornette back in the day in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Bolin claimed that the former champion had a &quot;very negative attitude&quot; and got sick a lot early in his career.&quot;Nobody looked like him. And needless to say back in his days here, he was known as Leviathan. And yes I saw him from his very early days. But he had a very negative attitude. He got sick a lot because he said that when Jimmy (Jim Cornette) made him shave his head, it caused him to get colds a lot. He would miss out on practice, and he did not develop a real good relationship with Jimmy, even though Jimmy put Leviathan with Synn, Jimmy's wife,&quot; he said. Thomas @BritishGrump007LINKIt saddens me we wont get one last Batista Cena matchIt will be interesting to see when the 56-year-old is finally inducted into the Hall of Fame after years of waiting. The Animal was announced for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, but he postponed his induction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.