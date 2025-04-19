Triple H reacts to former rival skipping his WWE Hall of Fame induction: "I wanted him to be here"

Triple H delivered one of the greatest speeches in the history of the WWE Hall of Fame as he was inducted this weekend. It was a wonderful moment for The Game, who shared it with friends, family, and peers.

However, not all of his close ones could be there. One of them was Batista, whom Triple H mentioned in his speech alongside Randy Orton. The Viper was in attendance, as shown by the cameras, but The Animal wasn't.

Hunter announced that Batista was not there and wished that he were, in an emotional moment. He was likely away due to his Hollywood commitments.

"Randy Orton and Dave Bautista, who I believe is not here. I wish he was. I wanted him to be here," he said.

Triple H proceeded to talk about how he and Ric Flair formed Evolution with Orton and Batista. The Game said they taught him what it was like to give back to the wrestling business, adding that watching the two of them grow as performers lit a fire in him to do that for others.

Batista has not appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35 six years ago. He was set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year, only for the ceremony to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

