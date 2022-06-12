"D**chebag" - Batista's alleged insult to ex-WWE star in front of wrestlers' families

Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel on WWE's ECW brand, recently recalled how Batista insulted her during WrestleMania 23 weekend.

It's no secret that at the time, both stars developed real-life heat leading up to Martinez's release from the company in May 2007. At one point, Batista refused to shake her hand backstage, after which he allegedly caused an incident in a hotel elevator.

Speaking to WSI's James Romero, Martinez explained that the WWE legend called her a "d**chebag" during WrestleMania weekend in front of other wrestlers' families:

"The hotel — they had a separate elevator that we can use so that the fans couldn't have access to us. So I was in the elevator. It was a couple of wrestlers in there with their family and Dave [Batista]. I was like, 'Oh, great,' 'cause I was the first one to get off the elevator. I was like, 'What am I supposed to say?' So I said, 'Okay bye everyone, have a good day.' And as the doors were closing, he went, 'D**chebag [coughs].' I was like, 'Come on!'" [3:08-3:32]

In the video above, Martinez also detailed her heated verbal exchange with Batista after WrestleMania in 2007.

The aftermath of Shelly Martinez and Batista's elevator incident

In addition to other wrestlers' families, Martinez's sister also visited Detroit, Michigan, when WWE hosted its 23rd edition of The Show of Shows. As a result, the 42-year-old felt offended that the two-time Royal Rumble winner would insult her in front of everyone.

She also expressed her point of view on the situation to WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis:

"Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] asked me, once again, 'How are things going?'" Martinez added, "I told him what had happened. I said, 'Look, if he wants to be a d**k to me? Fine. But to do it in front of my family and the wrestlers' families? Come on, why even do that?' He goes, 'Look, I'm gonna tell him I told you just to stay away from him. Just stay away from him.' I said, 'Great.'" [3:34-3:51]

Interestingly, both superstars had different roles on the WrestleMania 23 card. Martinez accompanied Kevin Thorn — as her Ariel character — for an eight-man tag team match.

Meanwhile, Batista came up short in a high-profile WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash against The Undertaker.

