Batista shows off incredible body transformation at 56

WWE legend Batista showed off his incredible body transformation today on social media. The 56-year-old has found success in Hollywood following his career as a Stamford-based promotion superstar.

The Animal has not wrestled since his loss to Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35. He took to his Instagram story today to show off his body transformation, showing that he was in phenomenal shape for his age. The veteran posted a before-and-after picture and looked ripped with six-packs at 56, as seen in the image below.

The legend showed off his body transformation [Image credit: Screenshot of Batista's Instagram story]

Batista was supposed to be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening. The veteran still has not taken his rightful place in the company's Hall of Fame and is not a member of the Class of 2025 either.

Wrestling veteran claims WWE legend Batista had a negative attitude

Kenny Bolin recently discussed working with Batista in Ohio Valley Wrestling and claimed that the latter did not get along with Jim Cornette.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bolin noted that the former champion did not get along with others while portraying The Leviathan in OVW. He also shared that the two-time Royal Rumble winner would miss practices and would get sick often.

"Nobody looked like him. And needless to say back in his days here, he was known as Leviathan. And yes I saw him from his very early days. But he had a very negative attitude. He got sick a lot because he said that when Jimmy [Jim Cornette] made him shave his head, it caused him to get colds a lot. He would miss out on practice, and he did not develop a real good relationship with Jimmy, even though Jimmy put Leviathan with Synn, Jimmy's wife," Bolin said. [From 25:36 to 26:03]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The former WWE Champion accomplished a lot during his time in the ring and was part of the legendary Evolution faction alongside Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair. Only time will tell when he is finally inducted into World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame.

