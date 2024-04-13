Bayley arrives at WWE SmackDown; shares message

WWE has a new Women's Champion in Bayley. The former Damage CTRL leader is set to return to SmackDown on tonight's show, and footage of her arrival has just been released.

The Role Model defeated IYO SKY on Night Two of WrestleMania XL to become the new Women's Champion. Bayley is now a 5-time main roster singles champion. Her previous 4 RAW and SmackDown singles reigns came before she and Sasha Banks dropped their Women's Tag Team Championship in August 2020.

Bayley has been announced to return on tonight's episode of SmackDown. It was noted that she would be in the ring to address the WWE Universe. As seen below, the company took to Instagram to show the 34-year-old grappler arriving at the arena for tonight's show.

"I look so good... look so good," Bayley whispered as she looked at her title belt while entering the building.

WrestleMania Sunday marked Bayley's first-ever singles win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She defeated SKY in just over 14 minutes, in the penultimate clash of the night, with Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns headlining the show later.

WWE SmackDown updated line-up for WrestleMania XL fallout

The biggest SmackDown episode of the year will air tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The show will feature more fallout from the aftermath of WrestleMania XL.

The company has just announced that the first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will be determined next week, with qualifiers scheduled tonight.

There will be two Triple Threat matches, and the winners of each will face off next week to determine the new number-one contender for The American Nightmare's title. The matches announced are Rey Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar.

Below is the current line-up for tonight which is subject to change:

Cody Rhodes returns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion;

Bayley returns as Women's Champion;

Number-one contender qualifying Triple Threat match: Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley;

Number-one contender qualifying Triple Threat match: Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens.

