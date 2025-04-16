Bayley blames WWE official for RAW attack

Bayley sent a message to a WWE official following her match on RAW. The Role Model teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to win a Gauntlet match this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Ad

Valkyria and the veteran will be challenging Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship after winning the Gauntlet match. Bayley squared off against Liv Morgan this past Monday night on RAW and picked up the victory.

The company shared a video on Instagram today of Morgan stomping on her rival until the referee finally broke it up. The 35-year-old reacted to the video and blamed WWE official Danilo Anfibio for not breaking it up sooner.

Ad

Trending

"My shoulder thanks you @wwe_danilo," she wrote.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

The veteran sent a message to a referee today on social media. [Image credit: WWE on Instagram]

The former leader of Damage CTRL challenged Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship last week on RAW but failed to capture the title.

Ad

Bayley reveals she had a crush on a former WWE Superstar

Bayley recently shared that she used to have a crush on Matt Hardy growing up. The Hardy Boyz are the reigning TNA Tag Team Champions.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the former champion shared that she and her sister used to have crushes on The Hardy Boyz. The veteran noted that she preferred Matt Hardy due to his beard.

Ad

"Matt Hardy. It started because I was a huge fan of The Hardy Boyz and my sister Brenda thought that Jeff Hardy was the hotter one. She's like, 'He's the hot one of the two' and I feel like everybody was like, that was the more popular opinion. But to me Matt Hardy was really... No I like the beard and I think in the ring he moves better. So it became a thing with me and my sister and that's really what fired it up." [From 00:57 to 01:23]

Ad

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ad

Bayley captured the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL last year. IYO SKY is the reigning Women's World Champion and will be putting the title on the line against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley can win the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria at The Show of Shows this weekend in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More