Bayley breaks character to pay tribute to former WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Bayley recently broke character to pay tribute to Sara Lee.

Former WWE Superstar Lee recently passed away at the age of 30. The Tough Enough contestant was a part of the NXT brand and made her debut at a live event in 2016 as she delivered a heel promo. Later, she also competed in a six-woman tag team match at a live event, which also featured NXT star, Mandy Rose.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model sent out a heartfelt message to Lee as she wrote:

"In wrestling, people that you didn’t know yesterday can become the ones you spend every day with for years. Even if that changes for whatever reason, there’s forever a bond. A family. I’m thinking of EVERYONE during this time. I hope Sara & the Weston family feels our hearts."

Bianca Belair spoke about facing Bayley at Extreme Rules

RAW Superstar Bianca Belair recently spoke about facing her on-screen rival, Bayley, at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

Speaking in an interview with ProSieben MAXX, The EST of WWE mentioned that it was challenging for her to pin The Damage CTRL leader a year back. Belair also added that The Role Model has been even more powerful since returning as she got IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side.

She said:

"Bayley and I have unfinished business... She was the first Four Horsewomen that I actually got to pin, and it was very challenging to get to that point. So fast forward, she got injured, a year and a half later she's back and she's back with a vengeance so, there's no one more dangerous that a person coming back with a chip on their shoulder, and that's where Bayley is right now. Now she has IYO and Dakota at her side, so I feel like it's even more challenging now than it was then, even though I was able to overcome her almost a year ago," said Bianca Belair.

Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against The Role Model at Extreme Rules.

