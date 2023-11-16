Bayley breaks character to pay tribute to WWE legend on his 71st birthday

Bayley has broken character to pay tribute to a WWE legend on his 71st birthday.

The Role Model is currently the leader of the Damage CTRL faction, but she could be losing control of the group. Iyo Sky is the reigning WWE Women's Champion and got some help from Kairi Sane during her title defense against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel 2023. Asuka then joined the faction this past Friday on SmackDown and Bayley has appeared to be out of the loop as of late.

The 34-year-old SmackDown star took to social media today to pay tribute to one of the most legendary performers the wrestling business has ever seen. "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who would have celebrated his 71st birthday today.

The legendary wrestler passed away in 2011 but his memory still lives on in the world of professional wrestling. Bayley shared several images of her ring gear from the past and showcased how she has been honoring Macho Man throughout her career. She noted that Randy Savage remains timeless as seen in her post below.

WWE SmackDown star shares interesting fact about Bayley

WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky recently shared an interesting factoid about the leader of Damage CTRL.

Damage CTRL arrived on the main roster following the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. The heel group has gone through some rough patches but has been able to get back on track in recent months.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Iyo Sky was asked to reveal a secret about the leader of Damage CTRL. The Genius of the Sky hilariously shared that her stablemate enjoys consuming alcohol.

"She likes drinking alcohol. That's it," said IYO SKY. [1:27 - 1:32]

Bayley hasn't held a singles championship in quite some time and could be growing jealous of her stablemate. It will be interesting to see if any more tension within Damage CTRL pops up moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

