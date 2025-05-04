Bayley breaks character to react to big WWE release

WWE's recent mass layoffs have caused quite a stir on social media. It even made Bayley break character to share a reaction to her former rival's release.

Ad

Cora Jade was among the laundry list of talents to have been let go during the latest wave of roster cuts. This ended her over four-year run with the Stamford-based promotion, which was mostly marred by injuries. Though she failed to win a singles title, Cora Jade held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Roxanne Perez.

She last wrestled against Sol Ruca at NXT House Show in Dade City on April 25. Prior to her release, she picked up the biggest win of her career against Bayley a few months ago. Despite their on-screen rivalry, The Role Model broke character and took to her Instagram stories to share heartwarming pictures of herself with Cora Jade.

Ad

Trending

Check out screengrabs of Bayley's Instagram stories below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cora Jade will serve a 30-day non-compete clause before officially becoming a free agent. She recently changed her social media profile name to Elayna Black, the in-ring name under which she wrestled during her time on the independent circuit.

It looks like she will return to her roots following her departure from WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More