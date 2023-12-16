Bayley breaks character to send heartfelt message to AEW star

WWE Superstar Bayley has delivered a heartfelt message to an AEW star ahead of her title match tomorrow night.

The Role Model is currently the leader of the Damage CTRL faction, but that may not be the case for long. Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in July by handcuffing the leader of Damage CTRL to Becky Lynch. The Genius of the Sky climbed over her stablemate to win the match and cashed in at SummerSlam to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Damage CTRL has added Kairi Sane and Asuka to the group recently, but Bayley seemingly was not informed that the faction would be bringing on new members. The 34-year-old broke character on social media today to share an image with an AEW star back in the day.

The former champion shared an image with Billie Starkz, who is signed with All Elite Wrestling and currently performs in the Ring of Honor brand. Starkz is scheduled to battle Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon) for the ROH Women's Championship tonight at Final Battle 2023. Billie Starkz responded to the veteran's message and claimed that now she has to win the ROH Women's Championship.

WWE star Bayley comments on possibly adding a new title to the women's division

Bayley is in favor of the idea of bringing another title to the women's division in WWE but believes that it is something the roster will have to fight for.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the veteran was asked if she thought the women's division should have a title comparable to the Intercontinental and United States Championships. She noted that it wouldn't hurt to have another title in the division, but everyone will have to push for it to happen:

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

Many fans are ready to see Bayley depart Damage CTRL and become babyface once again. Only time will tell what the future holds for Bayley moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

