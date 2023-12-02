Bayley breaks character to send heartfelt message following fellow WWE star's release

Bayley may be one of WWE's meanest heels, as she leads Damage CTRL. However, she often shows her softer side on social media. Today was no different as she broke character in reacting to a sudden departure.

It was confirmed today that WWE released McKenzie Mitchell, who was as an on-air personality for NXT. She worked on various WWE Digital projects as well. The company also released several corporate employees today, but it's still unknown if Mitchell's departure is related to those cuts. The 29-year-old took to X earlier today and issued a statement to announce the departure.

Mitchell immediately began receiving well-wishes from both fans and pro wrestlers. The Damage CTRL leader responded to the release announcement and made her public response, noting how she got to work with Mitchell at main roster live events this past weekend.

"Damnit [broken heart emoji]. I had such a good time sharing a locker room with you the last few house shows. You’ll be missed! Kick a** in whatever else you choose to do next," Bayley wrote.

Mitchell is married to NXT's Vic Joseph, who she tied the knot with back in the fall of 2022. Joseph issued a statement on his wife's release today. Mitchell has a background in covering sports and entertainment, but before signing with WWE in September 2019 she worked for Impact Wrestling from May 2016 - January 2019.

Former WWE Superstar offers interesting role to McKenzie Mitchell

McKenzie Mitchell has been without a job for only a few hours now, and she's already receiving offers. It seems likely that the former FOX Sports West personality will be able to stay in the world of pro wrestling if she wants.

Matt Cardona took to X this afternoon and responded to Mitchell's release announcement with what appears to be a unique job offer as he continues his campaign to dominate the indies.

"The Indy God needs my own personal backstage interviewer...," he wrote.

The former Zack Ryder is likely joking about hiring the former NXT backstage interviewer. However, as we've seen, anything is possible in the world of wrestling, and it seems like this tweet could lead to Mitchell at least making an appearance or two with Cardona on the indies.

