Bayley breaks character to send a message to former champion ahead of potential WWE return

Throughout her time away from WWE, Bayley has been quite active on Twitter. The Role Model is usually sarcastic and continues to portray a heel on social media, which adds value to posts she makes out of character.

Bayley did just that recently as she reacted to a post saying yesterday was the ninth anniversary of her first televised WWEC match. In the bout, Bayley lost to Paige on the March 20, 2013, episode of NXT.

Bayley sent a heartfelt message to the two-time Divas Champion, stating her gratitude and mentioning her real name:

Bayley accomplished a lot over the past nine years. She became NXT Women's Champion in 2015 and debuted on RAW a year later. The Role Model won every possible title in the women's division and became the first-ever female Grand Slam Champion in 2019.

When is Bayley returning to WWE?

As mentioned above, Bayley is currently absent from WWE TV because of an ACL injury she suffered last July ahead of the return of live fans in arenas. Many were hoping to see her in the Royal Rumble Match, but it came too soon.

Also, recent reports said that a comeback ahead of WrestleMania 38 isn't on the cards. As we are eight months into the expected nine months of recovery, The Role Model's return could come soon after The Show of Shows.

She's a big enough star to garner a massive pop from the crowd on the RAW after WrestleMania. Her next match will be her first one in front of fans in over two years.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

