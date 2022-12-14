Bayley breaks character to send a one-word message to 21-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a message to Roxanne Perez after the latter's huge NXT Women's Title win on the latest episode of the show.

The 21-year-old won the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline this past Saturday night in Orlando to become the number one contender to Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship.

While the match between the two was scheduled for the upcoming New Year's Evil special on January 10, 2023, Perez demanded the title match on NXT this week after getting attacked by Rose during the opening segment.

Roxanne has had a meteoric rise in WWE since signing with the company earlier this year. The win marks her first singles title in the promotion as she ended Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion. The former Absolution member won the title last year at Halloween Havoc.

Bayley took to Twitter after the match to send a message to the new champion. She addressed Perez as a prodigy.

Check out the tweet below:

Roxanne has had a meteoric rise in WWE since signing with the company earlier this year. The win marks her first singles title in the promotion as she ended Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion. The former Absolution member won the title last year at Halloween Havoc.

Bayley was defeated by Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

The Role Model was also in action on the latest episode of RAW, where she took on Alexa Bliss in a number one contender match after winning a Triple Threat match the prior week.

Bayley has also been embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch since the latter's return to the company after injury. Big Time Becks made her presence felt before the match as she took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to even the odds. Bianca Belair was also present at ringside to make things worse for the Damage CTRL leader.

Alexa Bliss picked up the victory following Bayley's altercation with Belair. Little Miss Bliss will now face The EST OF WWE for the RAW Women's Championship. The Goddess also once again teased a move to the dark side as she locked Bianca for Sister Abigail after Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on the Titantron. However, she soon regained consciousness and did not execute the move.

The Role Model, meanwhile, looks set to continue her feud with Becky Lynch. The Man recently made her return after being on the sidelines for nearly four months and has a score to settle with Damage CTRL.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

What do you make of Perez's title win on NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes