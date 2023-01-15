Bayley breaks character to send a seven-word birthday message to 22-year-old WWE Superstar

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley broke her heel character to send birthday wishes to NXT star Cora Jade as she turned 22 today. The Role Model also had a seven-word message for the upcoming wrestler, hoping she would pass on the torch to Cora Jade.

In 2021, Jade signed a contract with WWE and began working for the Black and Gold brand. During the reboot, Jade found herself steady on the NXT brand and began frequently appearing on weekly shows. Her first year was highlighted by a jump off the cage during a WarGames match.

Jade and her new tag team partner Roxanne Perez defeated Dolin and Jacy Jayne to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at The Great American Bash 2022.

Within just a year into the Stamford-based promotion, Cora Jade has picked up recognition as she also went against the likes of former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

On her 22nd birthday, The Role Model Bayley took to social media and highly praised the former NXT Women's Tag Champion, claiming that now it's her turn to motivate the next generation.

"Happy birthday @CoraJadeWWE. Your turn to inspire the next generation," Bayley wrote.

Bayley put Mia Yim on notice as she interfering into the Damage CTRL business

Last week, the Damage CTRL member took a shot at Mia Yim as the latter stood up for Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY from the heel faction attacked Yim in a backstage segment. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently feuding with The Man, who recently joined forces with Yim on WWE RAW.

On Twitter, The Role Model advised Yim not to step up for other WWE Superstars. She also slammed Lynch for not assisting an O.C. member.

"DON'T STEP UP FOR SOMEONE WHO WON'T STEP UP FOR YOU!!!!!! This is not a cryptic tweet. This is some advice from da Role Model to @MiaYim about @BeckyLynchWWE !!!!!!!!! #RAW," Bayley wrote.

The leader of Damage CTRL will potentially continue her hot rivalry with Lynch until she looks forward to capturing the gold title again. In addition, The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have also sent a strong message to the women's division by ambushing Yim.

